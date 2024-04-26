UTEP softball falls 9-6 to Liberty Friday night

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - With the game tied at six all, Liberty scored three runs in the sixth inning to defeat UTEP, 9-6, on Friday night at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex.

The Flames (30-18, 18-4) used 12 hits including a trio of two-run home runs to power past the Miners (23-16, 9-10) who tallied eight knocks on the night.

The Miners jumped out to an early 1-0 edge off a Halle Hogan solo home run in the first inning.

The Flames took a 3-1 advantage in the top third off Rachel Roupe’s two-run home run and a Savannah Jessee run scored off an error.

UTEP answered in a big way, scoring four runs in an error-filled home half of the third. Autumn Scott singled in Lexi Morales to make the count 3-2 while a Liberty error allowed Scott the score later in the inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Ashlyn Allen’s single to right scored pinch-runner/starting pitcher Zaylie Calderon to take a one-run lead.

Another LU error paved the way for Calderon to score another run, giving the Miners a 5-3 lead.

However, the Flames used another three-run inning to take a 6-5 lead. An error by the Miners let a run to score while Mary Claire Wilson, who had only one home run entering the game, connected on a two-run dinger – with the help of the wind – to give Liberty a one-run lead (6-5).

Miner Nation was out in strong numbers as 442 rowdy fans urged the Miners on in the fifth.

Allen led off the home half of the fifth with a single to left, while advancing to second on an Anna Sample sac-bunt.

Allen then got to third base on a passed ball, in which Madi Mendoza’s infield single to the shortstop paved the way for Allen to tie the contest at 6-6.

But Roupe’s second homer of the night, a two-run shot, gave Liberty the go-ahead 8-6 lead in the sixth that quieted the crowd.

Raigan Barrett’s RBI single to right extended the lead to three runs.

The Miners left a pair on base in the bottom sixth, while in the seventh, winning pitcher Elena Escobar (10-2) forced UTEP to go three up and three down to end the contest.

Escobar threw 4.2 frames, striking out six and walking only one. Starting pitcher Kaylan Yoder tossed 2.1 innings with two earned runs.

Wilson finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI. Roupe led the way with a 3-for-3 performance, two home runs and four RBI. Roupe now had a team-high 14 HR. KK Madrey went 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Hogan finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and her fifth dinger of the season. Allen went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

Calderon got the start in the circle, tossing 3.0 frames with three earned runs. Faith Aragon (11-8) was credited with the loss in her relief appearance, throwing 4.0 innings and allowing six runs. The two pitchers combined for four walks and only two strikeouts.



ON DECK

UTEP is back in action for game two versus the Flame on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. MT at Helen of Troy Softball Field.

The time was changed from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to the expected high winds in the area.

“Senior Weekend” festivities begin on Saturday as four of the eight softball seniors will be honored following the game.

Sunday’s third contest will start at 10 a.m., while the remaining four seniors will be honored after that contest.