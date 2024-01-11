El Paso shutting down Morehead migrant shelter

Update: Happening tomorrow, El Paso's emergency migrant shelter will shut down after a decrease in asylum seekers.

During the news conference, Mayor Leeser said about 75 migrants stayed at the Morehead shelter last night.

He says those migrants are expected to move on from Morehead tomorrow. Then doors close at noon.

He says the decision was made after a downward trend of migrant encounters the last few weeks.

Mayor Leeser says yesterday 382 migrants were encountered in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mayor Oscar Leeser will give an update on the current migrant situation facing the City of El Paso.

