Bishop of El Paso responds to lawsuit filed against Annunciation House

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Catholic Diocese of El Paso, through its Bishop, Rev. Mark J. Seitz, sent a statement Thursday morning saying El Paso has worked hard to build a resilient and welcoming borderland community, a place of welcome and dignity for all.

The statement comes just days after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Annunciation House, a Catholic center that helps migrants who just crossed the border in El Paso. AG Paxton's lawsuit accuses the center of harboring "illegal aliens."

"For more than forty-five years, Annunciation House has been an effective, compassionate local response to a complex and broken immigration system," Bishop Seitz stated in part in the statement. "Its work is nourished by long-standing partnerships with the Catholic Church in El Paso, our local government, and our federal law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Border Patrol."

ABC-7 also spoke with the Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, who said this lawsuit presents a concern because what is happening with the Annunciation House could have implications for others.

"We want to be able to serve individuals when in need, now whether that be a shelter or a hot meal or whatever the case is at that point," Director Martin added.

ABC-7 also reached out to the office of Congressman Tony Gonzales to learn his thoughts on the actions taken by the Texas Attorney General's Office. His office said they will give ABC-7 an interview next week once Congressman Gonzales is in El Paso.

AG Paxton's office accuses the Annunciation House of “worsening illegal immigration.”