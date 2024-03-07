No ruling in Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit against Annunciation House

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first hearing for the legal dispute between the Texas Attorney General's Office and El Paso's Annunciation House happened Thursday morning.

In a two-hour hearing, both parties showed evidence to Judge Francisco X. Dominguez from the 205th District Court.

Judge Dominguez said before ending the hearing that the Texas Attorney General's Office has not offered to negotiate with the Annunciation House.

The Attorney General's response has been unequivocal, rude, and unprofessional.

Annunciation House Director Ruben Garcia, along with his legal representative Attorney Jerry Wesevich, said this lawsuit was an excuse to shut Annunciation House down.

Attorney Wesevich said they have complied with the A.G.'s office but they still want a judge to rule whether these documents should be turned over or not.

"I'm extremely grateful to have heard the judge bring up the question of the motivation for wanting to close down Annunciation House," Director Garcia said.

Since the lawsuit was filed, three volunteers have left Annunciation House because they did not want to risk the possibility of being into some kind of criminal type of criminal type of liability.

"That's extremely detrimental to our ability to operate our houses. We depend so much on volunteers," Garcia added.

Attorney Wesevich also said Judge Dominguez's ruling could come Thursday afternoon.