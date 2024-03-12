Migrant advocates react to Supreme Court’s decision to freeze SB 4 again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court extended a temporary freeze on Texas' Senate Bill 4, which allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect entered the U.S. illegally.

