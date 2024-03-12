Skip to Content
Migrant advocates react to Supreme Court’s decision to freeze SB 4 again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court extended a temporary freeze on Texas' Senate Bill 4, which allows state law enforcement to arrest and detain people they suspect entered the U.S. illegally.

ABC-7 has reached out to the office of Congressman Tony Gonzales, the Chairman of the Republican Party Adolpho Telles, and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaiego for comment on this morning's ruling.

