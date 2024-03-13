Mexico’s National Institute of Migration planning on opening a new immigration station outside of Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's National Institute of Migration (Instituto Nacional de Migración) is planning on opening a new immigration facility outside of Ciudad Juárez at Kilómentro 72.

It is opening at a former aduana (customs station) that was abandoned back in 2013 during the administration of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Media outlets in Juárez are reporting that the commissioner of INAMI, Francisco Garduño, confirmed the building of the new facility last week.

Juárez has been without an immigration station since the previous one was burned in a fire that killed 40 migrants in March of 2023.

Since then, Juárez has not had a place to detain, process, or send migrants back to South Mexico if they don't have migratory permits to be in Mexico.

ABC-7 reached out to the Chihuahua State Government to learn if they've had talks with the federal government on this planned immigration station.