Migrant advocates and Borderland leaders hold mass in honor of 40 migrants killed in Juarez fire

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of migrant advocates, along with the Juárez Diocese, will have a mass at the Juárez Cathedral to remember the 40 migrants who were killed at the Juárez's detention center last year.

On March 27, this tragedy turns a year and they want to celebrate the lives of these 40 migrants who were killed in Juarez.

ABC-7 will be at the mass and will have a full story in later newscasts.