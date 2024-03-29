Migrant encounters near Sunland Park schools reported as migrants evade law enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following recent incidents where undocumented migrants walked into Santa Teresa Middle School, U.S. Border Patrol says migrants enter private properties like schools as they evade law enforcement.

Refugio Socorro, a spokesperson with U.S. Border Patrol, says migrant encounters near schools in the Sunland Park area are common due to the close proximity the schools have to the border.

“A lot of the people in that area that do try to evade arrest from our apprehensions, do have criminal a history or do have immigration history. So that's the reason why they just take off running and go through locations that they're not even familiar with," said agent Socorro.