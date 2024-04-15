El Paso organizations allocated millions of dollars in federal funding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a $300 million fund to help organizations that provide shelter and services to migrants across the U.S.

Over $12 million has been allocated to various organizations in our sector.

You can see the list of organizations here.

ABC-7 has reached out to some of the organizations in El Paso that have been selected to apply for this funding. Will have an update on how these organizations work with this funding in our evening newscasts today.