Skip to Content
On the Border

El Paso organizations allocated millions of dollars in federal funding

KVIA.
By
Published 11:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a $300 million fund to help organizations that provide shelter and services to migrants across the U.S.

Over $12 million has been allocated to various organizations in our sector.

You can see the list of organizations here.

ABC-7 has reached out to some of the organizations in El Paso that have been selected to apply for this funding. Will have an update on how these organizations work with this funding in our evening newscasts today.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content