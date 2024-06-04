President Biden announces new immigration executive actions limiting asylum for migrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden is announcing executive actions baring migrants crossing the U.S./Mexico border unlawfully from getting asylum.

"These actions will be in effect when high levels of encounters at the Southern Border exceed our ability to deliver timely consequences, as is the case today," White House officials explained Tuesday. "They will make it easier for immigration officers to remove those without a lawful basis to remain and reduce the burden on our Border Patrol agents."

Biden is expected to make the formal announcement at the White House at 12 PM MT today.

The new executive order will suspend entry of noncitizens who cross unlawfully when the Southern border is "overwhelmed." Officials say this will make it easier for immigration officers to remove people without a legal basis to stay in the country quickly. The Biden administration says these measures are not permanent and will be discontinued when "America’s system to safely and effectively manage border operations."

Biden is also calling for congressional action in order to "further secure our Southern border."

The administration is also trying to move through immigration cases more quickly by using the Homeland Security Department's new recent arrivals docket "to more quickly resolve a portion of immigration cases for migrants who attempt to cross between ports of entry at the Southern border in violation of our immigration laws."

"Through this process, the Department of Justice will be able to hear these cases more quickly and the Department of Homeland Security will be able to more quickly remove individuals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States and grant protection to those with valid claims," White House officials stated Tuesday.

The Biden administration is also revoking the visas of CEOs and government officials profiting from the unlawful entry of migrants into the U.S.

Those new restrictions apply to Colombian transportation companies who have been profiting from migrant smuggling, the White House said Tuesday. It applies also to 250 Nicaraguans, some of whom are connected to the Nicaraguan government.

The State and Justice Departments are also coming out with new "Anti-Smuggling Rewards" aimed at dismantling human smuggling operations.

"The initiative will offer financial rewards for information leading to the identification, location, arrest, or conviction of those most responsible for significant human smuggling activities in the region," White House officials stated.

Biden says he also trying to "enhance immigration enforcement" by surging Homeland Security agents to the Southern border and referring more migrants for expedited removal.

"The Department of Homeland Security is operating more repatriation flights per week than ever before," the White House added. "Over the past year, DHS has removed or returned more than 750,000 people, more than in every fiscal year since 2010."

Another aim outlined in Biden's new executive actions is the seizing of fentanyl along the U.S./Mexico border.

"Border officials have seized more fentanyl at ports of entry in the last two years than the past five years combined, and the President has added 40 drug detection machines across points of entry to disrupt the fentanyl smuggling into the Homeland," administration officials explained. "The bipartisan border agreement would fund the installation of 100 additional cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect fentanyl at our Southern border ports of entry."