El Paso man on Texas ’10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott teamed up with Texas DPS to release a list of "most wanted criminal illegal immigrants," numerating those "offenders who have entered the country illegally and are wanted for dangerous crimes committed in Texas."

One of the people on the list, 26-year-old Gilberto Castro Zubiate, was last known to live in El Paso. The reward for him is $3,000. He is wanted for attempted human smuggling, according to the list.

View the list here.

The Governor's Public Safety Office funds the project and Texas Crime Stoppers will give out cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of those on the list.

In order to be eligible for the cash rewards, you must give information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), sending in a tip on the DPS website, or submitting a Facebook tip.

"Similar to other Texas 10 Most Wanted lists, fugitives from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List may be selected as the department’s monthly featured fugitive," the governor's office explained.