43 migrants allegedly involved in March border incident removed from U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials confirm to ABC-7 that 43 of the more than 200 undocumented migrants involved in a March 21, 2024 incident along the U.S./Mexico border have been removed from the country.

DHS officials gave a full break down of where the migrants, implicated in what Texas Governor Greg Abbott described as a "surge of illegal immigrants in El Paso," are now: 43 have been released from ICE custody, 32 remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings, 105 are detained pending removal, and 43 have been removed from the United States. Those numbers are as of June 20, 2024, officials tell ABC-7.

"[Enforcement and Removal Operations] ERO officers make decisions on associated enforcement actions and apply prosecutorial discretion, where applicable, in a responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement professionals and in a way that best protects the communities we serve," a DHS spokesperson explained.

A group of more than 200 were arrested by Border Patrol soon after the incident, which was caught on camera.

This video was taken soon after the initial incident:

Reporters at the border recorded as migrants rushed past a temporary barrier to gather right in front of the border barrier. The next day, reporters also saw unrest among another group of migrants along the border.

Read the statement from DHS spokesperson Leticia Zamarripa below: