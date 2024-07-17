Foreign investment keeps coming to Juarez; more maquiladoras opening on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Two new maquiladoras opened their doors in Juárez yesterday, the City of Juárez attended the events along with the city's mayor.

One of them is a Taiwanese business called IEC Technologies, S.A. de C.V. opened its third plant in Juárez and it is set to bring around 7,000 new jobs.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said he thanks all investors who are putting their eyes in Juárez and invited them to keep investing in this area.

“I want to congratulate the entire team for this achievement, for having done it so quickly, but I also want to take the opportunity to encourage them to continue with this investment in Juárez, it is the best they can make since we have the best geographical location, I would say the best in the world, so we are very happy about this project.”

More maquiladoras, industries, and car dealerships coming from different parts of the world have opened in Juárez recently, with possibly more to come in a future.

According to El Diario de Juárez, this year Juárez and Chihuahua have consolidated their attractiveness for international investors with the arrival of 12 new operations. This will finance more than $ 94.7 million.

ABC-7 has reached out to different local business experts to learn how these foreign investments could impact the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. in the next administrations.