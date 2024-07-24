Tent shelter for migrants closes in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The tent migrant shelter in Juárez, which opened in October 2023, was closed on Tuesday by the City of Juárez and Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM).

A shelter was meant to be opened for two months when the latest migrant surge hit the Juárez - El Paso border in late 2023 but it ended up lasting over nine months.

El Diario de Juárez is reporting this shelter hosted over 9,000 migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Perú, and Mexico, among other countries.

The shelter was located near the Stanton Port of Entry near both cities' downtown areas and always had operations and surveillance by local, state, and federal authorities and agencies.

ABC-7 has contacted the Juárez Department of Human Rights, one of the departments overseeing this recently closed shelter.

In recent months, the border has seen a decrease in migrant encounters conducted by U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector.