Skip to Content
On the Border

Tent shelter for migrants closes in Juarez

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The tent migrant shelter in Juárez, which opened in October 2023, was closed on Tuesday by the City of Juárez and Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM).

A shelter was meant to be opened for two months when the latest migrant surge hit the Juárez - El Paso border in late 2023 but it ended up lasting over nine months.

El Diario de Juárez is reporting this shelter hosted over 9,000 migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Perú, and Mexico, among other countries.

The shelter was located near the Stanton Port of Entry near both cities' downtown areas and always had operations and surveillance by local, state, and federal authorities and agencies.

ABC-7 has contacted the Juárez Department of Human Rights, one of the departments overseeing this recently closed shelter.

In recent months, the border has seen a decrease in migrant encounters conducted by U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content