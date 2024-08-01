Skip to Content
‘El Mayo’ Zambada set to appear in court today

Luis Chaparro
Published 11:34 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Accused drug kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is scheduled to appear in an El Paso Federal court Thursday afternoon for a status conference.

The hearing is set to start at 1 p.m. Zambada was arrested in El Paso after arriving on a private plane that landed at the Doña Ana County airport on July 25.

He was taken into custody by the U.S.  Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of drug lord El Chapo, was also arrested. He was taken to Chicago.

Zambada and Guzman Lopez are facing charges related to the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Updates will be given in later newscasts on ABC-7 at 4 and 5 p.m.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

