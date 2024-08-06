Chihuahua state authorities transfer dozens of inmates to other state prisons after Sunday’s incident

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A total of 76 Chihuahua state inmates were transferred from Juárez's Social Reintegration Center (CERESO 3) to CERESO #1 in Chihuahua City and #4 located in Parral, also in the state of Chihuahua.

60 inmates were transferred to Chihuahua and 16 to Parral.

On Sunday, a fight inside the prison left seven people injured who were taken to a local hospital in Juárez as well.

The Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety, Gilberto Loya confirmed three people have left the hospital and other four are still being treated for their injuries.

Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded after the fight broke out Sunday afternoon.

Chihuahua state authorities told ABC-7, that currently the prison is operating at over capacity.

Recent reports said the CERESO 3 had over 4,130 inmates before last night's 76 transfers, the jail's total capacity is set to be for nearly 3,000; that is almost a 45% overpopulation.

A spokesman with the Chihuahua Secretariat of Public Safety said on Monday that multiple Penitentiary Custody members did these transfers and they used armored vehicles, procedural units, and Police Deployment units.

On Monday, state authorities also conducted a search inside CERESO 3 looking for prohibited items inside the prison.

Authorities found these items during the search:

50 makeshift spikes/knives

15 makeshift speakers

4 caps

13 board games (polianas)

3 warmers - 8 pairs of shoes

4 wall shelves - 1 backpack

1 video game controller

13 pieces of dark clothing

3 paintings of the holy death

3 gun-type toys

1 makeshift air conditioner.

"Despite the tightening of the search operations, family visits will continue to be allowed during the day, maintaining this right of inmates," said spokesman Antonio Garfio.

The Secretariat of Public Safety is currently working to alleviate more space at the Juárez prison to avoid more fights and incidents like Sunday's one.