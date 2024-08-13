Juarez authorities recovered 8-month old crocodile near neighborhood

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez's Ecology Department recovered a female crocodile that was rescued by members of the city's Civil Protection Department on Sunday evening.

César Díaz Gutiérrez, head of Ecology, reported that the reptile is approximately eight months old and was found in the Luis Echeverría neighborhood at 7:30 in the afternoon, from where it was transferred to the Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Center (RAMM).

Díaz also said that Ecology notified the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (PROFEPA), the agency that will be in charge of taking the lizard, and if it has been legally acquired, it will be returned to the owner.

ABC-7 spoke with both departments this morning, Director Díaz said since the Egyptian cat was also rescued from CERESO 3, they have encountered several exotic animals.

Among them, is the crocodile, tigers, lions, foxes, snakes, raccoons, alligators, and caimans, among others.

It is unknown if PROFEPA took the lizard to another facility in Juárez or in Mexico.