Governor Abbott announces $5,000 reward for information on Tren de Aragua members

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of known or suspected Tren de Aragua gang members involved in crimnial activity in Texas.

People providing information must do so to the following organizations to be eligible for the reward.

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety

All tips will be anonymous. The Governor's Office says that callers' anonymity is guaranteed by law.

“Tren de Aragua has spread terror and carnage in every country they've been in, and Texas will not allow them to gain a foothold in our state,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I am announcing a reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of known or suspected members of this gang who have been or are involved in heinous crimes. Texas will not let these thugs use our state as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens. I encourage anyone with information on Tren de Aragua to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With the public’s help, combined with the hard work of federal, state, and local law enforcement, we will capture these dangerous gang members and put them behind bars for good.”

Governor Abbott just announced the launch of a statewide campaign to fight Tren de Aragua activity in Texas. In a news conference last week, Abbott called El Paso "ground zero" for the gang's activity in the U.S.