Houston advances to NCAA National Championship game to face Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Houston Cougars and the Florida gators both were trailing at the half in their respective matchups and came back to claim victory to advance to the NCAA National Championship game.

Houston topped Duke in a nail biting 70-67 win. LJ Cryer led the way for the Cougars with 26 points and 5 rebounds. This will be the program's forth national championship appearance.

As for the Gators, they snagged a 79-73 win over the Auburn Tigers. Florida's guard Walter Clayton Jr. led the way with 34 points and 4 rebounds.

Florida and Houston will go head to head for the National title Monday, April 7th at 6:50p.m.