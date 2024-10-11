Borderland economists discuss financial impacts of removing commercial traffic from BOTA

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has reported this week on the several impacts removing commercial traffic could bring to the El Paso area, including an increase in lines, wait times, traffic, and having to relocate imports and exports to other area Ports of Entry.

Local Chamizal neighborhood residents have shown concerns over the area's pollution and air quality due to the continuous movement of cargo transportation at BOTA.

Official reports show between 500 to 700 semi-trucks cross to El Paso daily through BOTA, and El Paso officials say about 2,000 cross Southbound to Juarez.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP Professor of Economics and Finance, Dr. Tom Fullerton to learn more about the economic struggles some maquiladoras and industries could face if trucks are removed from the South-Central El Paso's Port of Entry.

Dr. Fullerton said BOTA has seen a decrease in cargo traffic recently, in 2015 BOTA was handling nearly 500,000 trucks per year.

According to him, it's projected to handle less than 200,000 this year.

"Well, the business impacts are going to be for the companies for which the Bridge of the Americas offers the most direct route to their location. You know, some of that cargo coming across that bridge then goes into warehouses that are located in Central El Paso and it also goes to manufacturing companies that are located at Central Paso," said Dr. Fullerton.

Those are the companies that are going to see their profit margins reduced by having to take more circuitous routes, either through Santa Teresa or through, Ysleta-Zaragoza, or through Tornillo.

Professor Fullerton also said this could cause the maquiladoras to increase their fuel costs as well as labor costs in terms of drivers spending more time on the road.

ABC-7 has reached out to local Juárez cargo and industry leaders to learn their thoughts on this possible removal of commercial traffic from BOTA starting in late 2026.