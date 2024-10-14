Lower Valley residents concerned about commercial traffic at the Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 viewers have voiced concerns over the semi-truck traffic at some of El Paso's Lower Valley residential areas.

According to them, commercial trucks are using Carl Longuemare Road and residents are worried about the cargo and the chemicals they carry because they are waiting in line right next to their homes.

El Paso City officials have said recently that they are worried that if commercial traffic is eventually removed from 'BOTA', most of the traffic could end up at the Ysleta-Zaragoza Port of Entry.

Last Tuesday, the city's Director of International Bridges, Roberto Tinajero, told ABC-7 that commercial traffic crossings could be doubled at Zaragoza if semi-trucks are removed from BOTA.

"We do have an industrial park area that's growing, but as I mentioned, the roads over there can't handle the semi-trucks coming down Zaragoza because the only point of travel is the border highway," said City Rep. Henry Rivera.

A local resident also said he is concerned about safety due to the number of truckers stationed next to his home, traffic usually increases from Wednesday to Saturday.

