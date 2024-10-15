Mexican Judicial Power officials protest at Borderland ports of entry

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Dozens of workers and officials with Mexico's Judicial Power (PJF) protested at the Bridge of the Americas on the Mexican side this morning.

Protesters blocked the passage for Borderland crossers heading to El Paso for several hours.

Reports say U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were stationed at the bridge on the U.S. to prevent any incidents.

Another group of protesters also were at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown Juárez.

Members of the Mexican National Guard were at the downtown bridge safeguarding the protesters and drivers waiting in line.

ABC-7 reached out to the U.S. CBP El Paso Field Office to learn more about this morning's incidents.

In a statement, a spokesperson with CBP said:

"A protest on the Mexican side of the Bridge of the Americas was initiated at approximately 8:20 am and ended at approximately 10:00 am. There was a temporary disruption to arriving/northbound passenger vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the protest. CBP’s Office of Field Operations deployed its mobile field force and enacted port hardening measures as a precautionary step."

There have been protests over the controversial judicial overhauls across Mexico in recent months.

More updates in later newscasts.