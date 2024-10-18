Migrants illegally enter El Paso using storm drains

El Paso Station BP Agents & the El Paso Police Department apprehended 21 migrants entering the U.S. illegally via a storm drain. The dark, hazardous tunnel, filled with unknown dangers, could have cost them their lives. #elpasotx #mexico #guatemala #elsalvador #dominicanrepublic pic.twitter.com/yxQSNiDr6S

"The dark, hazardous tunnel, filled with unknown dangers, could have cost them their lives," Good added.

The migrants had entered the country illegally, Good explained.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good announced the apprehension of 21 migrants found entering the U.S. through storm drains.

