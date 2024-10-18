Skip to Content
Migrants illegally enter El Paso using storm drains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good announced the apprehension of 21 migrants found entering the U.S. through storm drains.

The migrants had entered the country illegally, Good explained.

"The dark, hazardous tunnel, filled with unknown dangers, could have cost them their lives," Good added.

