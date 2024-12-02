Hearing for migrant riot cases at the El Paso County Courthouse

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, a hearing was held to discuss allegations of improperly filing orders of certification and transfer in 59 migrant riot cases.

Hundreds of migrants were arrested and accused of cutting razor wire and rushing national guard members in March and April of this year. A judge dismissed the cases, but the El County District Attorney Bill Hicks later said his office would appeal the decision.

Monday's hearing happened at the County Court at Law 7 of Judge Ruben Morales.

Multiple members of the D.A.'s Office have testified about documents filed of the migrant riot cases.

Assistant District Attorneys Preston Munson, Jennifer Vandenbosch, and Deputy Chief Investigator Ignacio Fraustro have testified so far.