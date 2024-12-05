Sexual predators deported in El Paso Sector: Border Patrol Chief

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents in the El Paso and Laredo Sectors arrested three sexual predators.

Over the holiday weekend, USBP agents in El Paso & Laredo sectors took action to protect our communities, arresting 3 sexual predators.



One of these offenders was recently deported on 11/11/24 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, while the other two have convictions for… pic.twitter.com/jGqN7ViWZN — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) December 5, 2024

"One of these offenders was recently deported on 11/11/24 for aggravated sexual assault of a child, while the other two have convictions for equally horrific crimes, including aggravated sexual assault of a child and forceable sexual abuse," Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted on social media.

Owens posted the mugshots of two of the men deported. He did not provide names for any of the men.