Migrant shelters on the border brace for proposed mass deportations

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- El Buen Samaritano, or The Good Samaritan, is a migrant shelter in Juárez. It is part of the migrant shelter network, which has around 25 shelters in the city.

ABC-7 spoke with its Pastor Juan Fierro today, who said there is a concern over a rise in migrant population if the Remain in Mexico policy returns or if mass deportations start on the border soon.

The shelter can house up to 150 to 180 people, it currently has only 17.

Migrants staying at the shelter also told ABC-7 they feel sad and helpless after the CBP One App program was shut down early Monday and don't know what they will do next.

