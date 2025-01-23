Watch Live: El Paso Catholic Diocese, community leaders to speak about new immigration policies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Catholic Diocese of El Paso and various Borderland community leaders and officials will hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. to address the impact several recent immigration policies and executive orders signed by President Trump could have on the border.

In a press release, the Diocese mentioned they will be joined by y Dr. Glen Fennelly, M.D., MPH, Board President of Doctors of the World USA; Leah Hanany, EPISD Board Trustee Representing District 1; and Melissa Lopez, Executive Director of La Estrella de El Paso, among others.

The Hope Border Institute also mentioned they will join the news conference to address the reversal of the Sensitive Locations Policy which protects schools, hospitals, social service agencies, and places of worship from indiscriminate immigration enforcement actions; the statement said.

City representatives, County authorities, and EPISD officials are also set to join the conference.

“In the face of unprecedented actions to shut down our border, threats to engage in a campaign

of mass deportations, and the elimination of crucial protections at the heart of community security with the reversal of the Sensitive Locations Policy, our borderlands community is sending a clear message that we remain united in protecting our identity as a welcoming community,” said Dylan Corbett, Executive Director at the Hope Border Institute.

ABC-7 will livestream the news conference which starts at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

More updates in later newscasts.