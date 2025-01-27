Juarez woman arrested for allegedly trying to run over officer, cutting in line at port of entry

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A Juarez woman is accused of trying to run over an officer at the Córdova bridge, on the other side of the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso.

The woman, identified as Abril G., was caught trying to cut in line and was asked to leave, according to Juarez officials.

Courtesy: Ciudad Juarez

Abril G. left the line, but then returned, officials say. She then refused to leave the line a second time or show her documents to the officer and verbally attacked the officer, officials say.

That is when she tried to run over the officer. Officers arrested Abril G. and was charged with assault and impeding the line at an international crossing.