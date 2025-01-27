Skip to Content
On the Border

Juarez woman arrested for allegedly trying to run over officer, cutting in line at port of entry

Ciudad Juarez
By
Published 6:00 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A Juarez woman is accused of trying to run over an officer at the Córdova bridge, on the other side of the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso.

The woman, identified as Abril G., was caught trying to cut in line and was asked to leave, according to Juarez officials.

Courtesy: Ciudad Juarez

Abril G. left the line, but then returned, officials say. She then refused to leave the line a second time or show her documents to the officer and verbally attacked the officer, officials say.

That is when she tried to run over the officer. Officers arrested Abril G. and was charged with assault and impeding the line at an international crossing.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content