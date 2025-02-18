Skip to Content
Estrella del Paso says it was ordered to stop providing services for unaccompanied children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for Estrella del Paso, formerly known as Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services, says the organization has been ordered to "immediately stop providing services to Unaccompanied Children."

The spokesperson says that the program is funded by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

"This action threatens the ongoing representation of approximately 26,000 children both in and outside the shelter system who have pending immigration proceedings, including 1,273 children who are clients of Estrella del Paso and currently have active immigration cases," the spokesperson explained.

Estrella del Paso says that its Unaccompanied Minors Program provided services for 9,000 children in El Paso area shelters operated by the office in 2024.

