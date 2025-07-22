DOD orders construction of 5,000-migrant capacity short-term detention facility at Ft. Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- The federal government has ordered the construction of a 5,000-migrant capacity short-term detention facility at Fort Bliss.

The Department of Defense (DOD) says that the ICE facility, which is intended to house single adults, is being built in support of Presidential Executive Order 14159.

Acquisition Logistics LLC, a contractor based out of Henrico, Virginia, won the $231,878,229 work order on Friday.

"Work will be performed in El Paso, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027," the DOD explained. "Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $231,878,229 were obligated at the time of the award."