Border Patrol speaks on deployment of state, federal troops to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector's Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar recently posted on social media the deployment of 500 Texas National Guard soldiers to El Paso to support the border mission along with DHS.

The soldiers will be performing various duties, including working on infrastructure.

"The technology will be able to track illegal entries in 'real time,' and intelligence sharing will be conducted worldwide," Border Patrol mentioned on a social media post.

ABC-7 reached out to the Texas Military Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau Public Affairs Office for comment.

The Texas Military Department stated that, for operational security reasons, it cannot disclose the number of personnel, mission specifics, or particular capabilities.

"TMD’s Texas Tactical Border Force (TTBF) continues to support Operation Lone Star alongside state and federal partners. Together, we continue to disrupt cartel activity and narco-terrorism, stop illegal immigration, and protect our southern border," said the Texas Military Department in a statement.

"Our service members have been working with federal partners extensively and continuously on the border for decades, and the Texas Tactical Border Force is activated to continue this enduring mission," TMD's Public Affairs Office added.

“Governor Abbott continues to work closely with the Trump Administration to secure the border," said Andrew Mahaleris, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Press Secretary. "The Governor directed all state agencies to coordinate with the Trump Administration on border security, deployed Department of Public Safety tactical strike teams to support homeland security operations, and entered into agreements with DHS earlier this year that authorize the Texas National Guard to help enforce immigration law. Texas will continue utilizing every tool and strategy to secure the border and protect Texans."

The 1st Armored Division from Fort Bliss also announced today the deployment of approximately 2,500 troops from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team that will assume the southern border mission from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, for this fall.

"The Strike team is taking all necessary steps to prepare to assume this mission,” said Col. Douglas Baker, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. “Our Soldiers are taking their training and preparation for this mission very seriously, as some of the areas we will operate in will be close to the communities in which we live. It is important for us to continue to maintain the trust and confidence of our friends and neighbors as we conduct operations in support of our nation.”

According to a news release, the brigade will operate under the command of Joint Task Force – Southern Border.

"Joint Task Force – Southern Border, under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border," 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office added.

ABC-7 reported in February, dozens of Texas National Guard Soldiers were deputized to enforce immigration law along the border.

