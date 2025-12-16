Mexican industry, maquiladora leaders ask Environmental Commission to keep commercial traffic at Bridge of the Americas

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua / EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Mexican National Association of Importers and Exporters sent a letter/complaint to the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC) to block the removal of commercial cargo crossings from the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA).

The CEC is a trinational organization that operates in the United States, Mexico, and Canada to protect the environment in all three countries and was established to work under the environmental agreements of the USMCA trade agreement.

State delegate Marcelo Vázquez claims moving around 190,000 trucks that cross through BOTA per year could only mean moving the environmental hazards and pollution to other areas in the region, including those living by the Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Here's the full letter sent to the CEC:

ABC-7 also spoke with Familias Unidas del Chamizal, a local non-profit organization that has been fighting for years to have the BOTA commercial crossing removed, to get their thoughts on the claims made south of the border.

