Chihuahua sees decrease in violence, homicides in 2025, state police say

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez, along with the State of Chihuahua, have recorded similar numbers of homicides in recent years, but according to the Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety (SSPE) or the Chihuahua State Police, this year they are set to close 2025 with a decrease compared to last year.

According to Chihuahua Assistant Police Chief Luis Ángel Aguirre Rodríguez, the state has reported 1,814 homicides so far this year, compared to over 2,000 recorded last year.

Assistant Police Chief Aguirre Rodríguez said that since 2017, the state of Chihuahua has seen a trend of over 2,000 homicides per year.

"It's always 2,400, 2,600, or even 2,700 at the peak, and this also reflects and results in the strategy's progress; these are strategies that are built little by little," said Assistant Police Chief Aguirre. "Prevention and citizen participation have been fundamental, as has the support of citizen organizations, community groups, and the Chihuahua business community."

"This support has been crucial in strengthening the construction of safe communities and, above all, in implementing technology to protect the community. This improves inter-institutional coordination and makes the work more efficient, not only for the state police but also for municipal police, emergency medical services, firefighters, and Civil Protection—all these institutions that share a single, firm purpose: to restore the peace, tranquility, and security that all Chihuahuenses deserve," Assistant Police Chief Aguirre added.

Juárez has also seen a significant decrease in homicides this year, reporting 862 so far, compared to 1,105 reported in 2024, according to the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE).

