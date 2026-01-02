Chihuahua State Police pay tribute to guards killed in 2023 prison attack

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Three years ago, on January 1, 2023, an attack and prison riot at CERESO No. 3 in Juárez left 17 people dead (10 detention officers/guards and seven inmates) and 27 inmates who escaped from the prison in Ciudad Juárez.

This week, the Chihuahua State Police Department (Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Estado de Chihuahua) paid tribute to the 10 officers killed during the attack.

SSPE also presented this week what they called "Historical Advances in the Penitentiary System and Strengthening of Social Reintegration," highlighting significant changes made at state prisons since they took control and assumed operations after the 2023 attack.

As part of the actions implemented within the Social Reintegration Centers (CERESO), the main advances included strengthening operational staff, with the incorporation of 193 new correctional officers trained in academies since 2023, which directly reinforced security and control in the penitentiary centers.

Likewise, this year, the salary standardization of penitentiary personnel was completed, which they also called "a historic action that dignified the work of more than 1,200 officers," including not only the base salary but also compensatory bonuses and monthly risk bonuses, thus strengthening their working conditions. Similarly, complete uniforms were provided for two consecutive years, an action that had not been recorded previously and that contributes to the order, identity, and professionalization of the custodial staff.

In terms of infrastructure and to prevent overcrowding, the Penitentiary System created more than 800 new spaces for inmates, mainly in CERESO No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, in addition to eliminating undue privileges and the so-called "VIP cells."

These actions reduced prison overcrowding, decreasing from 42% to 11.26% during the period in which the current administration has been in charge of the system. On the other hand, inspection operations have been carried out continuously in all state penitentiary centers, increasing from 119,000 inspections in 2023 to nearly 400,000 in 2025. This resulted in the seizure of more than 42,000 prohibited items, reflecting a firm strategy for control and risk prevention.

383 inmates were also transferred to other federal prisons across Mexico, as well as 1,088 transfers to state prisons, as part of the strategic management of the inmate population, saying this is aimed at guaranteeing security and stability in the penitentiary system in Chihuahua.

Finally, more than 4,900 inmates participated in work programs during 2025, 3,904 inmates registered in cultural programs, and 4,618 people registered in sports programs.

"These actions are part of the comprehensive social reintegration strategy promoted by the Chihuahua State Public Security Secretary, Gilberto Loya Chávez, aimed at strengthening security, governance, and respect for human rights in penitentiary centers, under the premise that with Security we deliver results," SSPE Chihuahua added.

