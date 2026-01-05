Juárez family frequently helps dozens of homeless people on the border

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Díaz Jurado family in Juárez has been helping the homeless population for over two years, saying they will keep doing it until they can't.

Now the family is asking anyone willing to help them to continue providing them with food and clothing.

They often cook dozens of meals and give them away on the streets of Juárez, saying that one of their sons started this tradition and expects to continue it for years.

ABC-7 spoke with Joiser Díaz, the father of the Díaz Jurado family, to learn about the frequency of their assistance to people across the border and to encourage anyone willing to donate winter clothes or food to contact them.

