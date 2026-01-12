Second migrant dies at Camp East Montana on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Another migrant has died in ICE custody at Camp East Montana on Fort Bliss. ABC-7 reported on the first death of an detainee in December 2025.

ICE officials say that Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55, died on January 3, 2026. He was a felon from Cuba, according to ICE.

Officials say that Lunas experienced medical distress before his death. They add that his death is under investigation.

On the day of his death, ICE officials say that Lunas "became disruptive while in line for medication and refused to return to his assigned dorm." He was then placed in "segregation." ICE officials say that staff saw that he was in distress and called in the on-site medical staff. They tried to save his life, but was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS.

Officials say that Lunas was arrested by immigration authorities on July 14, 2025, in Rochester, New York. He was transferred to Camp East Montana on September 6, 2025.

Lunas had entered the U.S. in 1996 and has been charged with and convicted of several crimes, according to ICE. An immigration judge ordered Lunas removed from the U.S. in March 2005. This is the list of charged and crimes provided by ICE officials:

Criminal possession of a weapon on June 8, 1998.

Petit larceny on May 5, 1999.

Unlawful possession of a weapon during a robbery on March 22, 2002.

Sexual contact with a child under 11 on Jan. 17, 2003.

Petit larceny on Oct. 14, 2005.

Petit larceny on May 25, 2006.

Reckless driving on June 8, 2006.

Possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 26, 2007.

Driving while intoxicated on Oct. 26, 2007.

Sale of a controlled substance on Feb. 17, 2009.

ICE officials say they notify Congress and other stakeholders of any in-custody deaths at their facilities.