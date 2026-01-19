Migrants dressed as construction workers seen illegally crossing the border into El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A video circulating on social media shows two migrants crossing the Rio Grande dressed as construction workers, along with three suspected human smugglers; this reportedly occurred on January 9.

Once they crossed the river, they were seen walking toward the levee and then heading to one of the border wall gates to illegally cross into El Paso.

According to the El Paso Sector Border Patrol, the migrants, one Mexican and one Ecuadorian, were arrested immediately after crossing through the border wall gate located in the Old Fort Bliss area, in West El Paso.

