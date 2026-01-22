Skip to Content
Federal government to speak about national drug policies on the border

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is set to hold a press event along with the National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), which will feature the agency's director, Sara Carter, also known as the Drug Czar.

ONDCP is the White House component that leads and coordinates the nation’s drug policy to improve the health and lives of the American people. The office is responsible for the development and implementation of the National Drug Control Strategy and Budget, coordinating across 19 federal agencies and overseeing a $44 billion budget as part of a whole-of-government approach to addressing addiction and the overdose epidemic.

Local and national officials are set to discuss the consequences for attempting to illegally enter the U.S. and the impacts of drug policies on border enforcement.

