CBP collected billions in tariffs last year. What that could mean for you.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Customs and Border Protection recently released its tariff enforcement and economic security numbers for last year.

After implementing 44 presidential tariff actions directed by the Trump administration, in December 2025 alone, CBP processed $314 billion in imports and identified $28.4 billion in duties owed. Official reports also say that from January 20 through December 31, CBP collected $297 billion from all tariffs, taxes and fees.

Despite these billions collected and processed, UTEP Professor of Economics and Finance Tom Fullerton says tariffs have sidelined many investment plans because there was so much economic uncertainty on both sides of the border about what would ultimately happen.

"Incredibly, the tariff threats were against Mexico for products that were covered under USMCA. It took a number of weeks, and eventually it was all clarified. But it was kind of unnecessary to go through that whole experience," Professor Fullerton said. "In terms of the tariffs in general, even though products coming out of Mexico that fall under the USMCA umbrella have been protected from those tariffs."

"Ultimately, just the tariffs in general are hurting businesses throughout the United States, and a lot of times when tariffs are applied, they're applied to final goods, consumer goods. But the tariffs that have been enacted over the last 12 months by the United States fall upon not only consumer goods or final goods, but also intermediate inputs, raw materials and equipment," Professor Fullerton added.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott also told ABC-7 that they impose these tariffs because they are trying to put America first.

"When we started talking about rolling out tariffs to control, so do we know what's coming into the country and we can protect U.S. businesses better," CBP Commissioner Scott said. "There was all kinds of people yelling, the sky is falling, prices are going to go through the roof, we're going to have all this inflation. It didn't happen. It didn't happen. It's almost invisible to the average consumer."

