‘Let go of me’: Cuban man who died in ICE custody allegedly slammed by guards, witnesses say

Geraldo Lunas Campos died Jan. 3 at Camp East Montana in Texas.

By Laura Romero

January 27, 2026, 11:45 AM

Several detainees at a Texas immigration detention facility claim in sworn court declarations that they heard a Cuban immigrant, whose death was later ruled a homicide, pleading for medication shortly before hearing what sounded like guards slamming him to the ground.

Geraldo Lunas Campos died in ICE custody on Jan. 3 at Camp East Montana, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

He is the third detainee to die at the detention center since it opened last year as a tent facility on the grounds of the Fort Bliss Army base outside El Paso.

In an autopsy report released last week, the El Paso County deputy medical examiner determined that Campos died from "asphyxia due to neck and torso compression."

Attorneys for the Campos family filed an emergency petition last week to prevent alleged witnesses from being deported. The petition, which was granted by a federal judge, cites reports alleging that guards at the facility choked and asphyxiated Campos.

Some of those witnesses submitted sworn declarations this week alleging that they heard Campos ask guards for his asthma medication on the day he died.

"The guard then said, 'Shut up or we're going to make you faint,'" wrote Henry Bolano, a detainee, in English and Spanish. "The last thing I heard was Geraldo speak in a voice that sounded like he couldn't breathe. He said, 'Let go of me. You're asphyxiating me.'"

In this June 25, 2018, file photo, an entrance to Fort Bliss is shown, in Fort Bliss, Texas.Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

"Then there was silence," Bolano wrote.

Santo Jesus Flores, another detainee, said he heard a "struggle ensue" that sounded like "the slamming of a person's body against the floor or the wall" after Campos asked for his medication.

"I heard Geraldo scream that he could not breathe," Flores said. "I could hear them trying to revive him, but they could not keep him alive."

A DHS spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News regarding the detainees' sworn declarations.

According to DHS, Campos was detained in July during an immigration enforcement action in New York. He had prior convictions including sexual contact with a minor and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the DHS and court records.

In a statement released following his death, a DHS spokesperson said Campos was pronounced dead after "experiencing medical distress."

"Lunas became disruptive while in line for medication and refused to return to his assigned dorm," the statement said. "He was subsequently placed in segregation. While in segregation, staff observed him in distress and contacted on-site medical personnel for assistance."