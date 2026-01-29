City of El Paso to consider ban on ICE detention centers within city limits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso City Council will consider a plan to prevent ICE detention facilities within city limits, addressing concerns about human rights and public safety. The proposal involves collaboration with the County of El Paso and El Paso Water to explore legal and regulatory options.

Here's what the City Council agenda published today:

"Item 34: Discussion and action to direct the City Manager, in collaboration with the City Attorney, to develop a plan of action to prevent the installation of any Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities in the city. Additionally, to collaborate with the County of El Paso and El Paso Water to support this measure."

ABC-7 spoke with City Representatives Lily Limón and Chris Canales, who are co-sponsoring this item.

ABC-7 also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), El Paso Water, the County of El Paso and to the office of Congressman Tony Gonzales for comment; they all have not responded to our request yet.



