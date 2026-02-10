Rep. Tony Gonzales questions DHS leaders, Rep. Escobar denied questioning at Capitol Hill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security House Oversight Committee had the chance to interview and question Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott, and USCIS Director Joseph Edlow today.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), a member of the DHS House Oversight Committee, asked these DHS leaders about body camera usage, how to protect federal agents and officers, and how to prevent what has happened in Minnesota from happening in communities like El Paso.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) posted a video on social media saying she requested to be in today's hearing and ask questions of DHS officials; she later said she was blocked by Republicans and not allowed to be there. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi), the committee's Ranking Member, read Rep. Escobar's request to be part of today's meeting; however, Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-New York), the committee's Chairman, denied it because of the number of requests made by representatives to question DHS leaders.

"Inside that committee hearing room is the Department of Homeland Security Committee and Homeland Security leaders. I just tried to ask questions and was blocked by Republicans," said Rep. Escobar in a social media post on Instagram. "Republicans continue to protect the Department of Homeland Security, despite everything that we are seeing happening on American streets and despite everything that I've exposed that is happening at Camp East, Montana. I am going to continue to get answers for the American people and stop the abuses of DHS."

Rep. Gonzales first asked CBP Commissioner Scott how to ensure safety, security, and protection for federal agents and officers. "I think that (a bill through bulletproof glass and ballistic windshields) can help protect the officers on the frontlines, but it goes much farther than that because things have changed. So the tactical infrastructure, the border, the bulletproof vests, all of that, that helps tremendously. But we're fighting a different fight now," said CBP Commissioner Scott. "Luckily, CBP, unfortunately, has had to build out this capability over the years because we had been dealing with increased protests at the border, mass incursions, so we trained our people how to do crowd control."

Rep. Gonzales then questioned Acting ICE Director Lyons about body camera usage and the transparency it provides by releasing footage to the public. "100%, sir, that's one thing that I'm committed to is full transparency, and I fully welcome body cameras all across the spectrum and all of our law enforcement activities; body cam footage will be released," said Acting ICE Director Lyons.

"I agree with you completely. Everyone assumes body camera footage is bad footage. In so many cases, it's the exact opposite, and we get to show from the officer's lens what exactly they're dealing with on a daily basis, not just a 15-second clip we see on TikTok," said Rep. Gonzales.

ABC-7 reached out to the offices of Reps. Gonzales and Escobar. The office of Rep. Escobar said she would be willing to speak tomorrow; Rep. Gonzales' office has not responded to our request yet.