Mexican federal judge orders release of Juárez crematorium owner where nearly 400 bodies were found

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A Mexican federal judge ordered the immediate release over the weekend of José Luis A.C., the former owner of the infamous "Crematorio Plenitud," where approximately 386 bodies were found in Juárez last year.

Judge Luis Eduardo Rivas, of the Seventh District Court, granted an injunction to the crematorium owner, a decision described by family members as an "atrocity that tears apart the social fabric."

ABC-7 reported last June that Mexican local, state, and federal authorities discovered these 386 bodies, and that proper funeral services had not been provided to the families who had paid for services at the 'Plenitud' crematorium.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE Chihuahua) held a press conference over the weekend in which Chihuahua Attorney General César Jáuregui Moreno demanded an immediate review of the injunction after the owner, José Luis A.C., was released from state custody in Juárez.

ABC-7 spoke today with a representative of the group of victims' family members after the decision was made last Friday.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.