Wildlife advocates concerned with border wall construction effects

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - Construction projects along the U.S.-Mexico border continue, and wildlife experts and biologists raise concerns about the number of endangered species along the path.

Species such as the Mexican Wolf and dozens of other animals native to the area have difficulty finding the resources they need on the land because of the explosions used to break ground for the new border wall construction, according to biologist Damian López.

According to experts, there are more than 500 species throughout the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez biological corridor.

"So, these types of constructions, by affecting specific species—let's think about the Mexican wolf, coyotes, and so on—affect the entire food chain. That is, it's not just one or individual species that are affected, but the entire ecosystem," said biologist López. "Some species take advantage of the available resources; they take advantage of small rodents, and rodents eat plants. Coyotes and other larger animals hunt smaller animals, and it's a whole complex food chain we're talking about; in other words, we can't just talk about one or another specific species.

"These types of constructions, with their explosions, affect and stress the natural populations there, displacing them from their normal distribution areas, and that impacts the health of the ecosystems. It's important that we feel like we're part of an ecosystem. We're not outside of ecosystems; they affect us sooner or later," biologist López added. "All this life we ​​have here, flora, fauna, the hills themselves, is part of what gives us identity as people, as natives of this region."

'Colectivo Sierra de Juárez' has also been very active regarding the new border wall construction, raising concerns with CBP about the environmental impacts this project could have along the border and its wildlife corridor.

"Our concern lies in the fact that the 'Sierra de Juárez' and the 'Sierra de Franklin' form a biological corridor. This biological corridor is like a highway, where various species exchange genetic information, adapt to changes in their environment, reproduce, and even distribute food, among other things; however, as we knew, this was a strip that was totally unprotected and unfortunately was being used for illegal activities that we already knew about, right?" said Ray Aguilar.

"We see that they have now begun the process of clearing land so they can build the border wall. These actions are obviously putting the biodiversity that inhabits this area at risk. But it's not just biodiversity that's at risk; the geological reservoirs in the area are also threatened," Aguilar added. "This is a very important area geologically. It allows us to identify and study the origin of our city, and we even know that there are dinosaur footprints there. There's a significant fossil record that's very useful for understanding our community. And now, with these kinds of activities, we're seeing an immediate risk to our ecosystem, especially to our ecologically valuable areas here."

'Colectivo Sierra de Juárez' also says that this area (Mt. Cristo Rey) will now be available only for small species such as reptiles and birds. However, Aguilar says the new wall will separate all mammals and other species that also require sufficient space to use these areas for feeding, reproduction, and genetic exchange.

"Some mammals are too important for controlling other populations; it's a complete chain of life, without one, another cannot live. For example, if a predator is important in one area, we'll see a rise in another population in other places, right? So, we know that all of this is a chain; they're cogs, they're elements that are important for each one, right? And what we're going to see is an increase in some populations, in some individuals that need a predator that's no longer there. But we're also seeing that perhaps some predator that remains in a certain place won't have the capacity to feed on the other species," Aguilar said.

"We are seeing a total ecological imbalance and 'ecocide'," added Aguilar.

"Ecocide" refers to the destruction of ecosystems by intentional acts and is derived from Greek and Latin terms for "killing one's home", according to the World Economic Forum.

"I'd like to extend an invitation to the entire border community here, from Juárez and El Paso, to the entire Santa Teresa area in New Mexico, and everyone in the Paso del Norte region, to be very attentive to all these projects and other projects that are also being carried out at the same time, in addition to the border wall. All these projects could, in some way, put ecosystems at risk and at the same time put us at risk as humans, as citizens," biologist López added.

KVIA reached out to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for comment since Tuesday, but has not received a response.