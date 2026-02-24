Chihuahua police report decrease in violence, Juárez off world’s most dangerous cities list

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua Department of Public Safety, or Chihuahua State Police Department (SSPE), reported last week that Ciudad Juárez has dropped off the list of the 15 most violent cities in the world, after 54 months of the current state administration.

State Public Security Secretary Gilberto Loya announced that, after four and a half years, Ciudad Juárez now ranks 17th globally.

"This reflects the increasing effectiveness of the implemented security strategy and the ongoing coordination with authorities at all three levels of government," stated Loya, Chihuahua's police chief. "This progress is quantifiable and verifiable, as the city currently has a homicide rate of 60.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest in the last eight years."

According to the Citizens' Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, A.C., in the eighteenth edition of the ranking of the 50 most violent cities in the world, Ciudad Juárez ranked 17th, representing a drop of five places, as well as a reduction of more than 42% in intentional homicides.

Secretary Loya also stated that these results are due to the permanent operation of the State Police in Ciudad Juárez, as well as the strategic decision to relocate the operations center of the State Public Security Secretariat from Chihuahua City to the border at the beginning of the current state administration.

"These results reaffirm the effectiveness of the Public Security strategy in combating crime and are directly related to the implementation of the Sentinel Platform, a video surveillance and intelligence system that has expanded security coverage and contributed to creating safer environments for citizens, based on the premise that security generates results," SSPE said in a statement.

