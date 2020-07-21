Dollar Tree, Family Dollar reverse decision to require masks at all stores, but ‘request’ customers wear them

Biz/Tech

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia -- Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course and will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping at all of their stores.

The discount retailers will instead "request" it.

The change comes nearly two weeks after the retailers implemented policies stating shoppers, vendors and employees must wear masks.

Both of the store chains are operated by Dollar Tree Incorporated.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores will still require masks if mandated by state or local rules, like it is in El Paso and across Texas.

The company hasn't said why the change was made.

The reversal comes as major national retailers like Walmart and Target have decided to make face coverings mandatory.

A handful of store chains aren't mandating face masks saying they want to avoid friction between customers and employees.

The Centers for Disease Control encourages people to wear masks and social distance to help stop the spread of Covid-19.