Can’t wait for Amazon’s El Paso hub to open? It’s now hiring for 33,000 jobs nationwide that can begin as work from home

EL PASO, Texas -- Amazon recently announced plans to open a "massive" distribution center next year in El Paso that is expected to employ about 750 people with pay rates starting at $15 an hour.

But if you're in need of a job now, the online retail giant said it will hold a virtual Career Day on Sept. 16 that is open to everyone seeking a job.

Amazon currently has 33,000 job openings nationwide for corporate and tech roles and said those many of those available positions can begin as work-from-home jobs. All of the new hires will earn at least $15 per hour.

Job seekers can learn more about the positions, receive career coaching and job search tips during the Sept. 16 event. Learn more here.

"With many people left unemployed by the economic impact of Covid-19 and searching for new jobs, Career Day is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background -- or whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company," Amazon said in its press release.

Amazon said it recently conducted a survey and found that 53% of Americans have been forced to look for a new job because of the Covid-19 pandemic.