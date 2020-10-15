Skip to Content
Twitter experiences massive service outage in U.S.

EL PASO, Texas -- The social media platform Twitter was experiencing a massive nationwide outage Thursday afternoon.

The website DownDetector, which tracks internet service crashes, shows an ongoing huge spike in reported problems across the U.S. with Twitter as of 4 p.m. MT.

Many users going to the platform to send a tweet saw a message saying Twitter is over-capacity.

That means there are so many requests being made that Twitter servers are overloaded beyond what they can handle.

There were no immediate word from Twitter as to what was causing the outrage, but the company's API status website has a message that reads: “Investigating — We are currently investigating this issue. More updates to come.”

Twitter’s last major outage was in February of this year.

