Fox Automotive Group VP Paige Fox named to Automotive News’ 40 Under 40

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Paige Fox, the vice president of Fox Automotive Group of El Paso, has been named one of Automotive News’ 40 Under 40 for 2021 for her stellar business achievements.

For the 10th year, Automotive News, one of the largest publications in the car industry, selected its new class of 40 Under 40 in auto retailing. This honor recognizes the best and brightest in the automotive industry. “These are the stars of tomorrow presented to you today,” said Jason Stein, Publisher of Automotive News.

The nominees came from a vast array of automotive industry disciplines from all over the nation, including leaders, managers, administrators, etc. The 34-year-old Fox told Automotive News that her goal is to be a role model to women in an industry that often lacked female role models in years' past. "It's an enormous responsibility that I don't take lightly," she said.

Paige Fox joined her family's business in 2016 and immediately went to work at Fox Automotive Group's underperforming Acura store, where her vision brought about change: "We were able to slowly hire more people that were not just working for a paycheck but for something more."

She's also come up with ideas to improve profitability, such as the Fox Certified Program which offers insurance coverage for engine components, manual transmissions and other features for vehicles with under 75,000 miles.

Fox said her leadership efforts are currently focused on helping her dealerships overcome the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, each employee received a $1,000 check as part of an effort she initiated to make the workforce feel respected and acknowledged.

Even though she was the daughter of a dealer, who used to spend her weekends as a teenager doing odd jobs at one of her father's Toyota stores, Paige Fox said her goal in automotive retail was always to earn her position at the top.

In the eyes of Automotive News, Fox and her 40 Under 40 colleagues have demonstrated their roles as industry leaders.

“They are the achievers, the difference makers and the ones to watch in the future as our retail industry evolves,” said Stein.