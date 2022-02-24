AAA Texas: Drivers in El Paso paying most in state for gas

EL PASO, Texas – Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average in the state for a regular gallon of unleaded gas, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The average gas price in Texas is $3.21, but here in El Paso, the average sits at $3.43, which is down from two weeks ago when the average price was $3.51, according to AAA Texas.

AAA Texas says Amarillo currently has the cheapest gas at $3.06 per gallon.

AAA Texas says the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have future oil prices soaring to around $100 a barrel – the highest since 2014.

"For the first time in six weeks, the statewide gas price average for Texas did not increase week-to-week. However, Texans are paying 35% more for gas than this time last year and the highest retail gas prices across the Lone Star State in more than seven years," AAA stated in a news release.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.54.

Source: http://tx-aaa.iprsoftware.com/news/aaa-texas-crude-oil-hits-100-per-barrel-gas-prices-35-higher-than-one-year-ago